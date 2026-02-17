Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile servers to shut down this April

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will cease operations this spring. According to Activision, servers for this mobile battle royale game will go offline on April 17, 2026.

The shooter will remain accessible to current players until that date. This mobile port of the CoD battle royale mode has been heading toward its conclusion for the past year, with the game studio announcing in May 2025 that the title would be delisted and would no longer receive new content.

For those still wanting to play the military shooter on their phones, a mobile version of the main game remains available. Call of Duty: Mobile even offers a battle royale mode, so you can get quite close to experiencing Warzone if you still want it.

“Player passion and feedback continue to shape the future of the Call of Duty franchise, and we look forward to delivering meaningful seasonal content and updates to Call of Duty: Mobile,” Activision said in announcing Warzone’s mobile shutdown. Call of Duty: Warzone is still free to play on Xbox, Battle.net, PlayStation, and Steam.

About Call of Duty

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. Starting in 2003, it first focused on games set in World War II. Over time, the series has featured games set amid the Cold War, in futuristic worlds, and in outer space. The franchise has since expanded to include other media, including a film and comic book series, and remains one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.