Cambridge A-level exams to be conducted again

ISLAMABAD: The education authorities have decided to conduct Cambridge A-level exams again following the complaints and protests of the students against the awarding of average marks, ARY News reported on Friday.

A key session was held at the Ministry of Education today which was attended by the Cambridge country director, Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) chairman and the heads of the schools.

During the session, the heads of the educational institutions registered complaints. It has been decided to conduct the exams for Cambridge A-level students again in October.

The complaints were lodged after the awarding of average marks which resulted in low grades for the A-level students as they failed to appear in the exams on May 10, 11 and 12 due to deteriorated law and order situation.

The education authorities also decided not to charge any fees for the upcoming exams.

The British Council will present a plan for low-cost logistics, whereas, the authorities will identify specific cases related to grading and make full refund to the students.

A few days ago, Cambridge International Examination A-level results sparked outrage among Pakistani students.

The students staged protests in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad besides criticising the A-level results.

As per details, the Cambridge exam was suspended due to violence on May 9 and 12 in Pakistan. However, Cambridge has given average marks on the papers instead of rescheduling them.

The announcement of the results has enraged students across Pakistan as only few students were able to get A and B grades.

The enraged students took to social media and demanded to reschedule the exam so that they can attempt their paper and get grades based on their performance.