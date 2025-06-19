Cambridge Board breaks silence on exam paper leak

KARACHI: The Cambridge International Examinations Board has issued a detailed report addressing allegations of question paper leaks during recent examinations in Karachi.

The board dismissed several claims of widespread leaks as baseless but acknowledged that partial leaks of three exam papers occurred shortly before the tests.

According to the report, Cambridge’s security team conducted a thorough investigation, revealing that many circulating rumors about paper leaks were false.

The board stated that there was a deliberate attempt to sabotage the examination process, with some individuals attempting to extort money from candidates by distributing fake papers.

The investigation also uncovered evidence of malpractice, confirming that sections of three papers were shared just before the exams.

Cambridge emphasized that investigations are ongoing, and swift action will be taken as further evidence emerges.

Also read: Maheera Abdul Ghani: Pakistani woman makes history at Cambridge

It is worth mentioning here that in April Cambridge International Examination A-level results sparked outrage among Pakistani students.

The Cambridge exam was suspended due to violence on May 9 and 12 in Pakistan. However, Cambridge given average marks on the papers instead of rescheduling them.

The announcement of the results enraged students across Pakistan as only few students were able to get A and B grades.

The students also announced to peacefully protest in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore against the Cambridge injustice.

The enraged students took to social media and demanded to reschedule the exam so that they can attempt their paper and get grades based on their performance.