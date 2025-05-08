A-level, O-level exams postponed

web analytics
Web Desk
By Web Desk
Cambridge International Education has announced the postponement of A-Level and O-Level examinations scheduled to be held on Friday, May 9, 2025 amid amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported.

The examinations have been postponed in Punjab, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and other cities, as confirmed in an official notification issued by Cambridge International Education.

According to notification, the decision was made after a thorough security assessment conducted in collaboration with the British Council, emphasizing that the safety of students and staff remains the top priority.

Earlier, the intermediate exams across Punjab were deferred for two days. Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that practical exams scheduled for Friday and Saturday have also been postponed, with a revised schedule for both the exams and practicals to be announced soon.

All public and private educational institutions will remain closed on May 9 and 10.

