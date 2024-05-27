Exams on May 28: Cambridge International Education issues statement

Karachi: Despite the announcement of a public holiday on May 28, 2024, for Youm-e-Takbeer, the Cambridge Board announced that the ongoing O Levels and A Levels examinations in Pakistan will continue as scheduled, ARY News reported on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Cambridge Board confirmed that the ongoing examinations of O Levels and A Levels in Pakistan will continue as scheduled.

Similarly, the Jinnah Hospital spokesperson also announced that the NTS House Job Test will be held tomorrow May 28 [Tuesday] as per the scheduled time.

A spokesperson from Jinnah Hospital confirmed that the test will be conducted at its scheduled time and location.

Students and candidates are advised to prepare accordingly and adhere to their examination and test schedules.

Earlier in the day, the incumbent government announced a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, when Pakistan became an atomic power.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is a reminder of the country’s unshakeable commitment to its defense and sovereignty.

“On this day, we unite under the green and white flag to celebrate our nation’s unwavering resolve,” the prime minister added.

He highlighted the significance of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests, making its defense invincible. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure economic security and prosperity for our nation,” he vowed.

The nuclear explosions were conducted in self-defense to respond to India’s aggression of nuclear tests. As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.