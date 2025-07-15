Cammie: Camel whose leg chopped off stands again with prosthetic leg

KARACHI: A female camel, whose leg was chopped off allegedly at the behest of a landlord, stood up for the first time since the incident after getting a prosthetic leg.

The camel, now named Cammie, was shifted to the Animal Shelter Home—where it received treatment. The shelter management issued an update on Tuesday and posted a video with a caption, “One year ago today, Cammie was brutally maimed—left to die with a severed front leg. But today… she stood up on her prosthetic for the very first time”.

“It’s been a year of tears, setbacks, rehab, pain, and quiet perseverance. A year where we were told to give up, to move on, to stop delaying the inevitable. But we chose to stand by her. And today, she stood for us all. Alhamdulillah. This moment is nothing short of a miracle.”

The incident

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district in June last year.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

Police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the gruesome incident wherein a camel’s leg was chopped off by a landlord in Sanghar, with the wounded animal set to receive an artificial leg. The camel was then shifted to Karachi for treatment.