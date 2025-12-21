Camera captures 5 tigers roaming in India's Karnataka Chamarajanagar

CHAMARAJANAGAR: As many as five tigers were caught in a CCTV footage roaming in the Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka on Friday night, leaving locals terrified.

The footage is from Nanjadevapura village in the district, where the presence of big cats in residential areas has created fear among the villagers. In the CCTV footage, the tigers are seen walking near a lake in Nanjadevanpur.

Earlier, the BRT Chamarajanagar Buffer Forest Department staff had conducted intensive combing in Nanjadevanpur and surrounding villages to capture the tigers, but they were not caught. As the tigers have been seen again, the farmers are worried now.

After receiving the information about the CCTV footage, the forest officials visited the spot and inspected it.

On Thursday, a tiger attacked and killed two cows in broad daylight in Mudugur village, which is within the Gundlupet buffer zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk in the same district.

On Friday, two more cows were killed in another tiger attack at Bheemanabeedu village of the same taluka.

Earlier, seven elephants were killed, and one injured when a Delhi-bound train collided with a herd in northeast India early on Saturday, district police chief VV Rakesh Reddy said.

The incident in the Hojai district of Assam state occurred at a location that is not a designated elephant corridor, Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement.

The locomotive pilot applied the emergency brakes upon seeing the herd, but the elephants rushed toward the train, the company said.

The collision at 2:17 a.m. (2047 GMT on Friday) caused the locomotive and five coaches of the train to derail, but no people were injured, the statement said.

“Trains scheduled to pass through that section are being diverted through another line. Restoration works are on,” the railway said.