Cameron Diaz opens up on making her acting return

Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz admitted to feeling both nervous and excited about making her return to acting.

The Charlie’s Angels star will make her comeback in the Netflix movie Back in Action” which also stars Jamie Foxx.

“I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it,” she said. “But it feels a little bit different.”

The celebrity added that it felt “amazing” to work with Jamie Foxx. It is pertinent to mention that the duo worked together in the sports drama film Any Given Sunday (1999) and the musical remake of Annie (2014).

“The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him,” the actor said.

She added: “It will be so much fun.”

Hiatus

Cameron Diaz – former wife of singer Benji Madden – had announced her retirement to focus on her personal life, family, friends and relationships in an interview with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow in 2018. She gave birth to her daughter Raddix the following year.

In 2020, she said she was open to returning to acting.

“Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting…” said the star. “Look, I’m never going to say ‘never’. I’m not a person who says ‘never’ about anything, clearly.”

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx had claimed he convinced Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement and work on the upcoming project.

The Django Unchained said he contacted her and asked if she wanted to have some fun. He added, “I think that’s what brought her to it.”

He raised the matter with star athlete Tom Brady to convince her to come on board with him to work on Back in Action.

“We had to be very innovative in how we, you know, brought her back,” he said.

