Camila Cabello mistakes TV show contestant for Shawn Mendes

Seems like the American starlet Camila Cabello is still not over her ex-boyfriend, Canadian performer Shawn Mendes.

In an awkward turn of events earlier this week, Cabello, who is currently serving as a coach on the singing reality show, ‘The Voice’, mistaken a contestant for her ex-partner Mendes during the blind auditions.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The episode which aired on Tuesday witnessed the ‘Bam Bam’ singer going all red when she confused the contestant, Tanner Hower with her former beau, as the performer crooned the 2016 hit ‘Mercy’ by Mendes.

“Is that my … Is that Shawn up there?” asked Cabello in response to Hower’s performance who sounded eerily similar to Mendes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

As Hower continued with his performance, the singer remarked, “I thought that was Shawn.”

She further went on to admit, “I was like, ‘Is Shawn on stage right now?’,”. The performer replied to her compliment saying, “Wow, wow. You know him best, so that’s awesome.”

Cabello continued to gush saying, “I know him better than everybody in this room. But the reason I didn’t turn around was I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

“Obviously, he has an amazing voice. I love this song, but I would be curious, when you pick your coach, for you to just kind of distinguish yourself,” she elaborated.

Hower continued, “I really respect Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that lane, but I totally love what you’re saying. Thank you so much. I’ll try and be more unique.”

It is pertinent to mention that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up in November last year, after dating for a little over two years.

Comments