Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello criticized “rude fans” for interrupting her live performance in the UEFA Champions League final.

The fans of prolific football clubs Real Madrid and Liverpool were chanting their team anthems. It was louder than her singing.

The musician hit back at the spectators over being interrupted. She said she could not believe what had happened.

“Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their team’s anthem so loud during our performance,” her tweet read. “Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

She added: “Very rude but whatever. I’M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!.”

Camila Cabello, born Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao, gained fame and rose to be part of one of the best selling all-girl bands Fifth Harmony.

She parted ways with the band in late 2016 after hit collaborations with the likes of her boyfriend Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly.

Her debut and critically acclaimed solo album Camila got released in 2018, followed by Romance after a year. Her latest album Familia was released this year.

Camila Cabello landed her first acting role as Cinderella, a big move for diversity seeing how a Cuban American girl was picked to play the most famous princess onscreen.

“It’s really been an honour to play Cinderella, everything this film stands for,” she said in an interview.”It stands for representation and diversity, dreams and independence, and compassion.”

