Camilla puts on a £100k brooch seen on Princess Diana

Dutchess of Cornwall, Camilla has confused the fans of the Royal family, by wearing an heirloom piece once spotted on Princess Diana.

Having a spectacular collection of heirloom jewelry as well as the gifts given to her by Charles, at her disposal, including tiaras, necklaces, brooches, rings, Camilla was spotted wearing a redesigned version of the piece worn by the first wife of Prince of Wales.

A royal emerald necklace, sported by Princess Diana on more than one occasion, has been transformed into a brooch for Duchess, that she wore as opposed to everyone’s expectation, not once but thrice over the past decade.

The diamond and emerald heirloom was originally in a necklace form, owned by Queen Alexandra in 1863, which was passed onto Princess Diana in 1981 by Queen Mother. Princess of Wales was once pictured wearing the royal piece in 1986 during a visit to Austria. The 150-year-old emerald accessory features a cabochon teardrop emerald pendant, which dangles from an oval of diamonds, with 18 diamonds, tiny emeralds, and a ruby. As a necklace, it sat on a long diamond chain. In a conversation with a foreign publication, Maxwell Stone, Creative Director of a UK-based jewelry brand mentioned, "This incredible brooch looks like it features around four carats of white diamonds, not to mention a stunning three-carat Cabochon green emerald pendant, the alteration wouldn't have much effect on the value of the royal piece, especially if it was recently redesigned".

