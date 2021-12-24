The Camon 18 Series – Get Ready to Take Over the World

The Chinese-leading smartphone brand, TECNO, has released some remarkable smartphones this year. Their smartphones come with the latest technology and modern designs, catered towards the young generation.

The brand’s recently released Camon 18 series, which has gained much hype over the last month. This series includes three incredible devices, each with its own unique features. With all three smartphones out in the market, you can choose the device perfect for your style and needs.

Camon 18 Premier- Pioneer photography phone

The Camon 18 Premier gives users an authentic premium experience with high-end software and hardware features. This device comes with the latest Gimbal camera technology for professional videography and a 60x Hyper Zoom feature that takes non-grainy and clear pictures. Additionally, the 64MP rear and 32MP front camera make it perfect for making memories. Other high-end features include a 120Hz AMOLED display, fast G96 processor, 256GB+8GB massive storage, and more. Available in the market for only PKR 54,999, this device is a steal!

Camon 18P – Your performance phone

The Camon 18P is a user-friendly smartphone, perfect for youth. It comes with flagship features that will take your smartphone experience to another level. Integrated with TAIVOS technology, it comes with a 16MP front and 48MP back camera for an incredible photography experience. Additionally, it comes with the G96 fast processor, 120Hz FHD display, 8GB+128GB ample storage, and an aesthetic build. You can get it from any online and offline market at the price of PKR 34,000 only.

Camon 18t – Style statement phone

For those looking to upgrade their smartphones to the latest tech device, the Camon 18t is a great option. This smartphone comes with a 48MP front and back camera, perfect for professional photography. It also comes with a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day long. To go with this, it is equipped with a 60Hz LCD display, 4GB+128GB storage, and Helio G85 processor. These features make it an excellent choice for those on a budget, as it comes at the competitive price of PKR 28,999 only.

If you’re looking to change your device and upgrade to one with the latest features, the Camon 18 series is the answer to all your problems! These devices are available in online and offline markets, so go get your new device today!

