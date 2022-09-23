CAMON 19 Pro Camera delivers the Best Night Portrait Experience

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TECNO has released the most eagerly awaited smartphone, Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan.

The smartphone debuted with industry-leading 64MP RGBW technology and the world’s slimmest bezel, epitomizing the brand’s commitment to never giving up on evolving cutting-edge smartphone technology.

The smartphone provides the best Night Portrait Experience with its advanced camera features.

The 64MP Super night camera with RGBW technology (G+P) and 50MP Portrait camera with 2X magnification that was co-developed with Samsung has expanded the field of low-light photography in Pakistan.

The Star Diamond Twin Camera of the Camon 19 Pro alludes to the collaboration of the dual camera of the Camon 19 series. Using its Night Portrait function, it will transform your photos into stunning works of art, regardless of the time of day. Its 32MP selfie cam (4 in 1 new tech) with an AI beautification configuration and a 50MP portrait camera lens having 2X zoom and a human eye-like image processor will instantly cut a dash.

The TECNO Camon 19 Pro’s 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a display of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The display offers the thinnest bezel, 0.98mm in thickness, with a punch-hole cutout in the center. A battery that can support 33W rapid charging and has a capacity of 5,000mAh powers the lights.

The device’s sleek design, though, convinces you in no time to think of it as a high-end device. In recognition of this design, Camon 19 Pro earned the IF Design and Muse Awards. I think quite inspiring, and we’ve already seen other brands introduce products after TECNO adopted this style.

The Mediatek Helio G96 CPU, which we are aware of as being fairly capable, powers this intellectually designed intelligent device. There are 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If you require more RAM, you may add 5GB of internal storage to the RAM, providing you with 13GB total. When utilizing resource-intensive programs or playing games, this is handy.

TECNO Camon 19 Pro is unquestionably your light at the end of the tunnel if you’re seeking a fantastic smartphone that is drop-dead gorgeous and pragmatic to deliver you an exceptional photography experience. All its advanced camera features make Camon 19 Pro the top Night Photography smartphone in this range.

