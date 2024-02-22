‘Campaign’ against CJP: Suspect sent on physical remand

RAWALPINDI: A suspect has been sent on physical remand in a case pertaining to an alleged malicious and threatening social media campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the accused Abdul Wasay before the Judicial Magistrate. The FIA sought a five-day physical remand of the accused, maintaining that his custody is required for investigation.

However, the Judicial Magistrate handed over the suspect to the FIA on a two-day physical remand.

Earlier in the day, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) arrested Abdul Wasay over his ‘alleged’ involvement in the malicious campaign against CJP.

According to sources, the suspect misused the platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to malign and issue death threats to CJP Qazi Faez Isa.

In January, the caretaker government on Tuesday constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate a campaign reportedly launched against the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict that upheld the Dec 22 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving PTI of its iconic symbol — ‘bat’.