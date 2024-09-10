Can not endorse happened in Parliament last night: Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD: “I could not endorse what happened in the Parliament last night,” MQM’s Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday while speaking at the floor of the National Assembly.

He asked Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq to play his role over the last night’s episode as the custodian of the house.

“How democratic was the speech made in the public meeting,” Kamal also questioned. “What you are speaking against the institutions, heads of institutions, members of other political parties and women,” MQM legislator asked.

He said the result of madness is madness from other side. “Those having power, have to understand it”, he said.

“The PTI must keep its popularity with it instead of using it to abuse others,” Mustafa Kamal said.

“No one here has been an angel, each have their own separate histories,” he further said.

He advised the government as well as the opposition to apply brakes and create consensus for the sake of the country.