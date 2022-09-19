Can you find hidden cat among buildings in 10 seconds?

An optical illusion asking viewers to find a hidden cat among buildings within 10 seconds is going viral on social media.

We can see rows of white and black skyscrapers of different sizes and shapes. The illusion is facing tricky to solve due to its intricate pattern. “Can you spot the cat?” is written on the picture.

Social media users claimed of spotting the feline within five to ten seconds. But some netizens were facing problems doing so.

If you are facing a problem finding the animal, cast your eyes under “Can”. The viewers can figure out the cat’s whiskers and ears.

Netizens, who were successful, claimed of finding the animal within 10 seconds. However, some criticized brain teasers as too easy to solve.

“Can you find” puzzles and games are entertaining. It improves a person’s observation and eyesight skills.

A picture asking viewers to find a hidden cat in the pharmacy is going viral across social media platforms.

The cat is between bottles of vitamins, babies’ nappies and creams.

The picture showed the inside of a pharmacy having shampoos, soaps, cosmetic creams and deodorants. There is the cat hiding somewhere between items.

If you still can’t see the four-legged animal, concentrate on the left side of the third shelf from the bottom.

And here it is.

