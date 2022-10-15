Can you find hidden snail within 10 seconds in viral optical illusion?

An optical illusion challenging you to find a hidden snail in the picture of an exotic illusion with 10 seconds is going viral on social media.

The viral optical illusion showed houses, a green mountain, fountain and a tree in a rainy weather. There is a snail hidden somewhere in the puzzle picture.

Here’s a tip which could help you solve the frustrating brain teaser. The snail is at the right side of the click.

You will be able to spot the insect if you zoom the image.

Congratulations is in store if you successfully completed the challenge within the given time.

It is pertinent to mention that studies have shown that people get smarter the more they exercise their brains with difficult puzzles.

Recently, a frustrating puzzle picture testing intelligence by finding a hidden horse in the picture is going viral.

The optical illusion showed an irate wet jockey asking people to help him find his missing horse.

In the picture, people are standing in front of the jockey. But the hidden horse is somewhere in the snap. The challenge is to find the animal in the optical illusion, that has left thousands perplexed, within five seconds.

The puzzle will be tricky to solve at first. The horse can be seen if you focus at the centre of the image.

The animal’s head is at the left of the jockey’s arm between him and the crowd.

