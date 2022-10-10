Can you find mistakes, hidden scientists in five optical illusions?

Optical illusions challenging you to find mistakes and hidden scientists in puzzle pictures are going viral.

There are five puzzle pictures with each of them having a mistake and scientist hidden inside it. The optical illusions test your eyesight to the limit.

The optical illusions are according to difficulty level. It is easy solve them initially but gets tougher from there on.

“Can you find the mistake” is written on each picture. The numbers are in numeric and in words.

The spelling of mistake is wrong as the word reads “Mitsake”?

The second question has a grammatical error with the written twice.

The word three has a spelling mistake with three written as “thre”.

In the fourth picture, “I” has been replaced with “1” to spell it as “F1VE”.

The fifth is the trickiest of them all. The number 0 is used as an alphabet to spell “TW0”.

Solving optical illusions are a great way to spend time and test intelligence and observational skills.

An optical illusion asking netizens to spot three hidden owls in a picture within nine seconds is going viral on social media.

The optical illusion is a creation of Hungary’s Gergely Dudás. He is a specialist in illustrating such visuals.

The picture showed pupils, dressed neatly in their uniforms, coming together with books and pets for a fun activity in a school. But, they hadn’t spotted three owls hiding among them.

The task of finding the hidden owls rests with netizens within nine seconds. The birds are peeping from the students’ backs. Here is the puzzle’s solution.

