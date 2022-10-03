Can you find the hidden smiling face in 15 seconds?

A picture which asks you to find a hidden smiling face within 15 seconds is going viral on social media.

The viral picture showed four people rowing in two boats in a river. There is a hidden smiling face which is not easy to find.

It is in the top left corner of the click. A person is hidden in the waves while the scenery looks like his hat.

Solving optical illusions is a great way to spend time and test intelligence and observational skills.

An optical illusion asking netizens to spot three hidden owls in a picture within nine seconds is going viral on social media.

The optical illusion is a creation of Hungary’s Gergely Dudás. He is a specialist in illustrating such visuals.

The picture showed pupils, dressed neatly in their uniforms, coming together with books and pets for a fun activity in a school. But, they hadn’t spotted three owls hiding among them.

The task of finding the hidden owls rests with netizens within nine seconds. The birds are peeping from the students’ backs. Here is the puzzle’s solution.

