Guess the Celeb: Can you identify Indian actor from this childhood picture?

In this week’s take on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify the popular Indian TV actor from this childhood picture?

This time in ‘guess the celeb’, is one of the most popular as well as prettiest faces of Indian showbiz. She is best known for her performance in a popular sitcom on the Indian television channel.

Have a guess yet? No? Not able to crack as yet? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the TV diva. She essays an entertaining character in the comedy serial, ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma’.

Well, she is none other than the Bengali beauty, Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Iyer aka the favourite neighbour of Jethalal in ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma’.

Dutta, 34, began her career as a child singer in her home town, Kolkata, before moving to Pune where she stepped into the industry as a model. Throughout her career span, the actor has been a part of a number of Indian films and drama serials including ‘Mumbai Xpress’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Hum Sab Baraati’ and others.

However, is best known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ since the launch of the show in 2008.

