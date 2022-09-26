Can you guess the child who created the mess in this picture?

A brain teaser in which you have to identify the child that created a mess in nine seconds is going viral on social media.

The picture showed a mother seated on the couch with a dismal expression on the face. Her whole body was splattered with colour, thrown at her by one of her three children.

The children had different expressions on their faces.

The first child was smirking without caring about the situation. Her daughter looked to be consoling her mother. However, the same colour was on her hand.

The second son was laughing at the situation as well.

The solution to the brain teaser is the girl. The evidence is the colour on her hand.

Brain-teasers are fun to solve. A puzzle challenging the netizens to pinpoint three apples among dozens of tomatoes in a field has baffled the users.

Gergely Dudás, an artist and illustrator, posted a painting of a large number of tomatoes in a field and posed a challenge to his 46,000 Instagram followers.

He asked the netizens to accept his challenge and spot three apples that he had drawn between the tomatoes. Are you up for the challenge?

“Can You find THREE APPLES?” he captioned the post.

Here is the solved answer of the puzzle by Gergely Dudás.

