Can you identify the actor from her childhood picture?

The childhood picture of Mere Humsafar star Hania Aamir is going viral across social media platforms.

The actor’s childhood click showed her wearing a yellow kurta and green dupatta with long hair.

It is pertinent to mention Hania Aamir takes to visual-sharing social media platform Instagram to share pictures of personal and professional life.

Hania Aamir served won social media with pictures of her in a black denim and tank top with a checkered over shirt. She also wore a layered necklace, watch and doll-like makeup.

The photos got more than a million likes from Instagram users. The application’s users addition to lovely comments.

A heartwarming picture of her with her Mere Humsafar‘s co-star Farhan Saeed went viral.

She is currently seen as Hala in the superhit ARY Digital serial Mere Humsafar. It is the life story of Hala, born to a Pakistani father and foreign mother who leaves them after her birth.

The sees Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed playing the leading roles of Hala Hamza Ahmad and Hamzah Raees Ahmad. The cast also includes Saba Hamid, Zoya Nasir, Samina Ahmed, Omer Shahzad and Waseem Abbas.

