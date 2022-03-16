Can you recognize this actor from her childhood picture?

The picture of actor Ayeza Khan dressed as a bride in her childhood picture which is viral on social media applications.

She shared the picture on social media applications Instagram and Twitter.

The viral picture, which has millions of likes from netizens, saw her dressed in a child green-coloured outfit with jewellery. She smiled in the picture.

Ayeza Khan has a big fan following on social media platforms. She has over 11 million Instagram followers.

The Pakistan actor frequently shares pictures from photoshoots and projects’ BTS. The visuals take social media by storm and get thousands and millions of likes each.

Earlier, she turned heads by sharing pictures of her dressed in a purple outfit.

She also shared pictures of her celebrating her birthday with actor-husband Danish Taimoor and children Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan has proved her mettle in the drama and film industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects. Her work in the projects has earned praise from both critics and fans.

Her hit serials and films include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Koi Chand Rakh, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Mera Saaein 2, Aks, Pyarey Afzal, Ho Mann Jahan and Thora Sa Haq.

