Can you spot all nine faces hidden in this optical illusion?

The General’s Family by Mexican artist Octavio Ocampo is considered one of the most popular optical illusions of all time.

The illustration has a total of nine faces hidden in it, some of which are easy to identify while some might take some effort. Can you identify all nine of them?

How many faces could you find? Take another look before checking the results below.

Right off the bat, you may have noticed the largest face in the image, which depicts the general in his later years. Forming his eyes is the face of a man wearing a hat. His figure provides the illusion with a nose, moustache and a lower face. Standing opposite to him, at the general’s ear is a woman holding a baby in her arms. The man the woman symbolises his humble beginnings. To his right is a woman’s face where the arch meets the wall and indicating that she may have been his wife. On the other side of the arch is a crow perched on a stone projection, behind which you can spot four faces. The dog sleeping on the edge of the shadow looks like it is the general’s hand on his coat flap.

How many of these were you able to identify?

According to the Minds Journal, your observation skills are average if you can spot six faces in the optical illusion.

However, if you can spot seven then your observational skills are above average. If you found 7 faces, then you may be a notch above average.

If you spot all nine faces without looking at the answers then you possess outstanding observation skills.

