Canada announce T20 World Cup squad

Canada have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to begin on 7 February across India and Sri Lanka.

Dilpreet Bajwa will lead the side in Canada’s second T20 World Cup appearance, after their inaugural campaign in 2024.

Canada qualified for the mega event after a dominant performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Regional qualifiers, where the side remained unbeaten, winning all of their fixtures.

During the qualifiers, Shivam Sharma and Kaleem Sana were the notable performers, both scalping 11 and 10 wickets, respectively, which paved the way for them to the marquee event in India and Sri Lanka.

Canada’s batting lineup is bolstered by Nicholas Kirton and Yuvraj Samra, who have a strike rate of 160.72.

For the unversed, the 20-team tournament is set to run from 7 February to 8 March in India and Sri Lanka.

The North American nation, slotted in Group B will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Ahmedabad on 9 February 2026.

Canada Squad

Dilpreet Bajwa (C), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra.