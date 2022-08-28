Sunday, August 28, 2022
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

Canada announces support to flood-affectees of Pakistan

test

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, says his country is providing support to Pakistan through United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and Red Cross Canada to provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible. 

In a Tweet, he said like many other Canadians, he is also thinking of everyone, affected by devastated flooding in Pakistan.

 Meanwhile, the Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, in a Tweet message, also expressed her deep concerns about the flood situation saying that we will continue to support the people of Pakistan.

She said the images of floods in Pakistan are absolutely heart-breaking.

Read more: Floods in Pakistan: OIC appeals members for emergency assistance

Melanie Joly said my heart is with the victims, their families and Pakistanis everywhere.

The Canadian Minister for International Development, Harjit Sajjan also expressed grief over the losses due to floods.

He said my thoughts are with those who have lost family members, and the millions, who have seen their homes overwhelmed and destroyed by these deadly floods.

Harjit Sajjan said we will continue to monitor the situation and look at more ways to support the people of Pakistan.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.