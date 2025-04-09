Canada seeks applications for appointing Honorary Consul General in Karachi

The Canadian High Commission has officially invited applications for appointment of an Honorary Consul General in Karachi, marking a significant diplomatic development for Canada-Pakistan relations.



The Canadian High Commission has issued a public advertisement inviting applications for the position, with a deadline set for June 15.

The selected candidate will serve a five-year term, during which they will be responsible for promoting Canada’s positive image in Karachi and Sindh.

The role prioritizes cultural, economic, and political exchanges, strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Applicants must demonstrate fluency in English and French, as language proficiency is a key requirement.

According to the Commission, the selection process includes initial screening, a written examination, interviews, and professional reference evaluations to assess candidates’ qualifications.

This appointment follows the passing of Bahrum D. Avari in 2023, who previously held the Honorary consul general position. The Canadian High Commission aims to ensure continuity in diplomatic representation and engagement in Karachi.

The Canadian Honorary Consul General plays a vital role in representing Canada’s interests and supporting Canadian citizens in Sindh Province.

Acting as a liaison between Canada and Pakistan, the Honorary Consul General serves as a point of contact for Canadian businesses and individuals, ensuring diplomatic engagement and assistance.

A key responsibility of the Honorary Consul General is the promotion of Canada’s values, culture, and economic and political interests in the region. By fostering positive relations with local communities and organizations, they help strengthen bilateral ties and enhance Canada’s presence in Sindh.

Additionally, the role involves networking and alliance-building with government officials, business leaders, and community representatives. These connections facilitate diplomatic cooperation and create opportunities for economic and cultural exchange between Canada and Pakistan.

While not a career diplomat, the Honorary Consul General may assist with consular services, providing guidance on travel, visas, and other matters for Canadian citizens in the region. Their presence ensures that Canadians in Karachi and Sindh have access to essential support.

Another crucial aspect of the role is facilitating business and trade between Canada and Pakistan. By promoting investment opportunities and commercial partnerships, the Honorary Consul General helps strengthen economic ties and encourages collaboration between businesses in both countries.