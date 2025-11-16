Canada approves November 23 khalistan referendum, Sikhs for justice welcomes decision

OTTAWA: The Government of Canada has officially approved the holding of the Khalistan Referendum on November 23, a decision that has been warmly welcomed by the global Sikh advocacy group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

The referendum will take place at Ottawa’s historic Billings Estate National Historic Site, where preparations are already underway.

According to organizers, thousands of Sikhs from the United States, Europe, and other countries have begun arriving in Canada to participate in what is being considered a significant political event for the Sikh community.

In a video statement, SFJ’s General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun praised the Canadian government’s approval, describing it as an endorsement of the Sikh community’s democratic and peaceful right to express political opinion.

He emphasized that the November 23 referendum marks a crucial stage in the Sikh nation’s struggle for the right to self-determination.

Pannun stated: “The Khalistan Referendum is a peaceful and entirely legal democratic process.”

“Granting the Billings Estate, a national historic site, reflects the Canadian government’s trust in the Sikh community’s commitment to democratic conduct.”

“We urge Sikh voters to come to Billings Estate on November 23 and cast their votes peacefully and responsibly.”

“The referendum is a legal and democratic step toward the freedom of Indian Punjab.”

He added that the global Sikh community will continue its political expression through democratic means, and that on November 24, Sikh voters worldwide will reaffirm their political aspirations through the ballot.

The approval of the Khalistan Referendum in Canada is being viewed as a significant moment for Sikh political activism, highlighting Canada’s longstanding commitment to freedom of expression and democratic rights.