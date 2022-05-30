Canada-based gangster claims responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder    

A Canada-based gangster has claimed responsibility for the murder of famed Punjabi singer and a Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, claiming of taking revenge for killing his brothers.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on Sunday. He claimed of the deceased singer mentioning about getting threats.

The claim comes hours after his death in Indian Punjab shocked his fans globally including in Pakistan.

Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar took to social media to claim the killing and said that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer and Congress leader.

“He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu…Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us,” Brar said in the statement.

