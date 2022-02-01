Canada lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation including Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

The COAS appreciated special efforts taken by the Canadian High Commissioner for promotion of sports in Northern Areas.

The Canadian envoy appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, and efforts for regional stability.

The visiting dignitary also pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on regional connectivity projects, specially the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

