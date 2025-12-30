Minimum funds required to immigrate to Canada in 2026

ISLAMABAD: Canada offers an opportunity for foreigners, including Pakistanis, to apply for permanent residency through its Federal Skilled Worker Program under the Express Entry System.

In an official statement, Canada said: “We choose skilled workers based on education, work experience, language skills, and other criteria”.

To qualify, applicants must meet minimum requirements relating to their work experience, education, language, and the National Occupational Classification (NOC) linked to their profession.

Minimum Points for Canada Express Entry Visa

Once the applicant meets these conditions, candidates are assessed using a points-based selection system.

Applicants who score at least 67 points or higher may qualify for the Federal Skilled Worker Program and can then submit a profile to the Express Entry pool.

Points Calculation

Language skills (maximum 28 points)

Education (maximum 25 points)

Skilled work experience (maximum 15 points)

Age (maximum 12 points)

Arranged employment in Canada (maximum 10 points)

Adaptability (maximum 10 points)

Minimum Funds for Settling in Canada

Applicants are also required to provide proof of sufficient funds to support themselves and their families after arrival in Canada. This is intended to demonstrate that newcomers can settle without financial hardship.

The amount of money you need to support your family is based the size of your family. If you have family of five members, you will need minimum $32,168 Canadian Dollars. If you have more money, you should list the full amount in your profile or application.

The funds you need for six-member family stands at $36,280 while these are $40,392 for seven-member family.

Proof of funds must be supported by official letters from banks or financial institutions.