Saturday, September 16, 2023
Canada plans to control rising food prices

Canada plans to amend its competition laws to enable the regulator to act against anti-competitive mergers in the grocery sector, as the government steps up efforts to battle rising food prices.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he had summoned the heads of Canada’s top grocers to Ottawa next week to discuss their plans to control food prices.

The government could impose new taxes on the grocery chains if they do not provide a convincing plan to limit the rise of food prices, Trudeau said.

The amendments will also provide the Competition Bureau with powers to compel the production of information to conduct effective market studies, a release, dated Sept. 14, from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

