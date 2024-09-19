Canada scholarships for Pakistani students 2024 – Check fee, Admission details

A growing number of Pakistani students are moving to Canada to pursue higher education, drawn by the country’s world-class universities and scholarship opportunities.

These scholarships make education more affordable by covering tuition fees and living costs, while Canada’s diverse and welcoming environment ensures a smooth transition for international students.

Canada Scholarships 2024

The top Canadian universities that offer scholarships for students from other countries, including those from Pakistan lists below.

University of Toronto

University of British Columbia

McGill University

University of Alberta

University of Waterloo

Simon Fraser University

University of Alberta International Scholarships

The University of Alberta provides several scholarships for international students, including entrance scholarships and country-specific awards. Some scholarships are automatically awarded based on admission, while others may require essays and additional applications.

Carleton University Entrance Awards

Carleton University offers entrance awards, ranging from CAD 4,000 to CAD 16,000, renewable for four years. These are automatically considered based on admission.

Canada-ASEAN SEED Scholarships

Pakistani students are eligible for this program, which offers CAD 10,200 to CAD 12,700 for undergraduates and graduates.

Applicants need a nomination from their home institution and must submit academic transcripts and a research proposal.

Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship Program

This program offers short-term study exchanges for Pakistani students enrolled in full-time graduate programs. A nomination by the home institution and supporting academic documents are required.

Dalhousie and York University Scholarships

Both Dalhousie and York University provide scholarships for academically strong international students, with York University’s awards ranging from CAD 20,000 to CAD 35,000 annually.