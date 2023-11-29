Canada to audit flight, security operations in Pakistan next month

KARACHI: A Transport Canada team is scheduled to visit Pakistan on December 04 to conduct the flight operations and airport security audit, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the delegation of Transport Canada will conduct the audit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights to Canada from Karachi Airport on December 05.

The Canadian Transport team will also inspect the PIA airplanes and audit the airport security arrangements as well.

During their stay, the Canadian delegation is scheduled to receive detailed briefings on the security measures implemented at Karachi Airport, covering aspects like baggage screening, passenger boarding processes, and over all passenger safety protocols.

It is worth mentioning here that the purpose of Transport Canada’s visit is to enhance the security and efficiency of direct flights to Canada from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

The airport authorities will also Canadian delegation will also be given a visit to the Joint Search Baggage Counter established by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Karachi airport.