Canada unveils ‘world’s most beautifully designed’ passport

The Canadian government has just unveiled a new state of the art and ‘World’s Most Beautifully Designed’ Passport.

1/ Today, we’re excited to unveil the new design of the Canadian passport! pic.twitter.com/O0LLrBofcg — Passport Canada (@PassportCan) May 10, 2023

The Canadian passport is widely recognized as a highly influential and esteemed travel document on a global scale. It serves as a means for people to reunite with their dear ones, embark on exciting journeys, and seek new experiences.

For others, it signifies the ultimate stage of their immigration process, as they become Canadian nationals and join a multicultural and open-minded community that upholds principles of democracy, liberty, and human rights.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has just launched the new passport created by the Canadian Bank Note Company, and it’s a passport for all seasons, with designs that change under ultraviolet light.

The recently introduced passport has advanced security characteristics that are aimed at safeguarding the identities of Canadians. Among these features is a polycarbonate data page, which employs technology similar to that used in Canadian driver’s licenses.

In this new design, individuals’ personal details will be laser engraved, ensuring greater durability and protection against any attempts to tamper with or forge the document.

Additionally, the passport boasts a variety of other cutting-edge features, including a Kinegram overlaying the primary photo, a custom see-through window displaying a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image, and a temperature-sensitive ink attribute.