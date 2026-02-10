Canada’s engagement with India security chief risks legitimizing repression, Sikh group says

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an international Sikh advocacy organization, has urged the Canadian government to reconsider its security engagement with India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval, warning that such contacts risk legitimizing alleged transnational repression against Sikh activists in Canada.

In a letter dated Feb. 9 and sent to the minister of public safety, the national security and intelligence adviser to the prime minister, and the secretariat of Parliament’s national security committee, the group said meetings between Canadian officials and Doval amount to granting India’s Modi government a “license to kill.”

The organization cited public reporting that has alleged Doval’s involvement in violent transnational actions targeting supporters of the Khalistan independence movement, including activists involved in the Khalistan Referendum in Canada.

Sikhs For Justice objected to Canada’s continued security and intelligence dialogue with Doval, arguing that it risks legitimizing an individual “widely alleged to be associated with violent transnational repression” directed at Canadian Sikhs on Canadian soil.

The group pointed to an official Canadian government readout following the meeting with Doval, which said participants “acknowledged the progress made by Canada and India on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens.”

The organization questioned how such engagement could be reconciled with Canada’s responsibility to protect its citizens from foreign intimidation, surveillance and violence.

The letter also referenced written assurances provided by the minister of public safety on Jan. 29 stating that foreign interference and transnational repression pose threats to Canada’s sovereignty, fundamental rights and national security.

Sikhs For Justice further cited the 2023 killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar and India’s continued denial of responsibility, saying the case raises serious accountability concerns when engaging senior Indian security officials. The group also highlighted what it described as ongoing threats to Khalistan Referendum organizer Inderjeet Singh Gosal, pointing to RCMP “duty to warn” notices and continued threat reporting.

“Democratic systems investigate and prosecute individuals credibly accused of directing violence or transnational repression — they do not normalize engagement through closed-door security dialogue,” the group said.

Sikhs For Justice called on the Canadian government to publicly disclose the substance of discussions held with Doval, including any responses regarding Nijjar’s killing and threats to Canadian citizens, and to clarify Canada’s policy on engagement with foreign officials accused of directing transnational repression.

“The Carney government’s action will encourage, embolden and enable the Modi regime to continue assassination plots and intimidation campaigns against Khalistan Referendum activists,” said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the group’s general counsel. “When Canada offers engagement instead of accountability, foreign repression is rewarded, not deterred.”