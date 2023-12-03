Canadian agency cancels Pakistan’s visit for airports security audit

The Canadian agency, Transport Canada, has cancelled its scheduled visit to Pakistan to conduct an audit of airports and flight security in the first week of December, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A delegation of Transport Canada had scheduled its visit to Pakistan in the first week of December. The Canadian delegation was due to arrive in Karachi today to conduct an audit of Pakistani airports and flight operations to Canada.

The visit of Transport Canada’s two-member delegation was scheduled to start on December 4 from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

However, the Canadian transportation agency suddenly postponed its Pakistan visit. The Transport Canada delegation will now visit Pakistan in 2024.

Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team had completed its safety audit of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Vision Air International charter cargo service and a private airline, Airblue during its visit to Pakistan in November.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistani national and private airlines will be given the nod to resume flight operations in the United Kingdom (UK) and other European states following the EASA’s safety audit clearance.

Due to the EASA ban, the national carrier had suffered Rs170 billion loss since restrictions were imposed on the airlines.