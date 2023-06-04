Canadian airline announces flights to Pakistan

A Canadian airline — Zara Airways —announced operating direct flights from Toronto to three major cities in Pakistan in August, ARY News reported.

The airline will operate three weekly flights from Toronto to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The airline will use two Boeing 777 aircraft initially.

The airline said it was seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Canadian government before it can start operations.

“We are excited to offer direct flights between Canada and Pakistan,” CEO Zara Airways Syed Quli said at a news conference in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the launch of Zara Airways is a boost for the Pakistani aviation industry.

In recent months, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and SunExpress to operate flights in Pakistan.

Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa. The route was previously suspended in 2004.