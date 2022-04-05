Canadian couple transforms private resort into ‘safe haven’ for Ukrainian refugees

A Canadian couple, Brian and Sharon, transformed their private resort into a home for Ukrainian refugees amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, terming it a safe haven for them.

The couple has a special attachment to Ukraine as Brian’s parents migrated from Ukraine to Canada several years ago.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 invoked the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war. Thousand of Ukrainian have been forced to leave their homes and valuable belongings.

However, many neighbouring countries have offered to host the displace Ukrainian citizens.

The couple located on Vancouver Island owns an old resort big enough to home hundreds of people. The resort is located on the island of East Sooke. the couple is now working to transform the 15,000 sq-ft resort into refugee homes for displaced Ukrainians.

The couple has shared photos of the transformation naming the resort the ‘Ukrainian safe heaven”.

A post with photos of the resort says “Working on the small kitchen, the flooring is looking great, another great volunteer its great to have such seasoned pros helping. And the custom scaffolding build is going up so we can fix a broken window, it’s a ton of work when the access is so difficult.”

The couple has already booked 19 Ukrainian refugees who will to arriving at the resort in two to three weeks, Brian said speaking to Global News.

He added that they’re in a position, in a place, in a time where they can help make a bit of a difference. And he thought that it was time to stand up and be counted.

The resort also has a website (ukrainiansafehaven.org) that lists all necessary details about the island and the resort.

The website reads “With your support, we’re aiming to provide over 100 Ukrainian refugees with a safe and peaceful place to call home. A former 82-acre resort property on Vancouver Island is preparing to accommodate the needs of dozens of families.”

According to the website, the refugees will be provided food, education, transportation, and assistance with the settlement process to help get families back on their feet.

