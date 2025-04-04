web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 4, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Canadian dollar climbs to 4-month high against US Dollar

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

The Canadian dollar (CAD) rose to a near four-month high against US Dollar (USD) on Thursday as Canada avoided fresh tariffs on its goods in a widening trade war that has led to investors ditching the American currency.

The Canadian Dollar was trading 1% higher at 1.4090 per U.S. dollar, or 70.97 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since December 6 at 1.4028.

Wall Street tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States and higher targeted duties on some of the country’s biggest trading partners.

Goods from Canada and Mexico that comply with the USMCA trade agreement between the three countries will largely remain exempt from tariffs, except for auto exports and steel and aluminum which fall under separate tariff policies.

“We saw the initial reaction yesterday after the reciprocal tariff announcement – markets seemed to be celebrating the fact that there weren’t any more tariffs on Canada,” said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.

“But overnight we’ve seen a collapse for the broader U.S. dollar.”

The US Dollar posted sharp declines against a basket of major currencies as investors moved to price in four interest rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve, up from three before the tariff announcement.

In contrast, investors have reduced bets on the Bank of Canada continuing its interest rate cutting campaign this month.

“I just don’t think today is the day to be a hero and try to fade this,” Bregar said. “This is a move where people are getting out and could continue maybe for another day or two.”
Canadian bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve.

The 10-year yield was up 1.3 basis points at 2.937%, while the gap between it and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by 16.5 basis points to 110.5 basis points in favor of the U.S. note, the smallest since December 5.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.