Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- August 16, 2025

August 16, 2025, 06:40 PM PKT — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has climbed to 204.18 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight dip from 204.07 PKR reported earlier today.

This follows a volatile period, with recent rates at 205.25 PKR on August 9, 203.7979 PKR (interbank) and 205.33 PKR (open market) on August 2, 206.18 PKR on July 29, 209.18 PKR on July 26, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 203.7979 PKR to an average of 206.3876, showing a -0.98% change.

What’s Driving the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate?

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by factors like interest rates, inflation, trade flows, and global forex market trends. Canada’s strong economy, powered by natural resources like oil and timber, typically supports the CAD’s value. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR faces pressures from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt challenges. The slight uptick to 204.18 PKR may reflect stabilizing market sentiment, but volatility remains a key concern. Real-time tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are essential for tracking CAD to PKR shifts.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

Today’s rate of 204.18 PKR slightly increases the cost of Canadian imports, such as agricultural goods or machinery, for Pakistani businesses, potentially affecting trade budgets. On the other hand, Pakistani expatriates in Canada converting CAD to PKR for remittances will benefit from a stronger exchange rate compared to recent lows, enhancing purchasing power in Pakistan. Businesses and investors involved in Canada-Pakistan transactions should stay vigilant, as CAD to PKR fluctuations can impact financial planning.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 201.7810 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 206.2754. The past week saw a high of 205.25 PKR on August 9 and a low of 203.7979 PKR (interbank) on August 2, reflecting a -0.88% weekly change before today’s rise. These trends underscore the need for up-to-date forex data, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in Canada-Pakistan trade. Historical data from reliable sources can help guide strategic decisions.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada, and valued for its stability due to Canada’s resource-driven economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often swayed by domestic economic challenges and global market dynamics. Understanding these currencies is crucial for anyone navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market, whether for remittances, travel, or investments.