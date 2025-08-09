Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- August 9, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa- August 9, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has slipped to 205.25 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market today, a decline from 205.33 PKR on August 2.

This follows a volatile trajectory, with recent rates at 206.18 PKR on July 29, 209.18 PKR on July 26, 207.65 PKR on July 21, 207.48 PKR on July 16, 207.88 PKR on July 9, 209.06 PKR on July 4, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. The CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between a low of 203.7979 and an average of 207.6142 over the past month, reflecting a -1.95% change.

What Drives the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate?

The CAD to PKR exchange rate hinges on economic factors like monetary policy, inflation rates, trade flows, and global currency demand. Canada’s resilient economy, fueled by commodities like oil and timber, typically props up the CAD’s value. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR faces challenges from elevated inflation, political volatility, and external debt pressures. These dynamics, combined with forex market sentiment, contribute to the ongoing CAD to PKR fluctuations, making real-time tracking essential for traders and businesses.

Economic Ripple Effects of the CAD Decline

The drop to 205.25 PKR lowers the cost of Canadian imports, such as machinery or agricultural goods, for Pakistani businesses, potentially spurring trade activity. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada converting CAD to PKR for remittances may see reduced value, slightly curbing purchasing power in Pakistan. Forex traders and investors should stay alert, as CAD to PKR volatility could impact cross-border financial decisions. Tools like Wise, XE Currency Converter, or local exchange platforms offer up-to-date CAD to PKR rates for informed decision-making.

CAD to PKR Rate Trends and Historical Context

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate ranged from 201.7810 to 209.9120, averaging 206.3876. In the last week, it dipped to 203.7979 (interbank) on August 2 and peaked at 206.18 on July 29, showing a -0.88% weekly change. These shifts highlight the importance of monitoring CAD to PKR trends for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in Canada-Pakistan trade. Historical data from reliable forex sources can guide strategic planning.

About the CAD and PKR

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), or “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, overseen by the Bank of Canada. Its stability stems from Canada’s resource-driven economy and prudent fiscal policies.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often swayed by domestic economic hurdles and global market shifts. Understanding these currencies is key for anyone navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market, whether for remittances, travel, or investment.