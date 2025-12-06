CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 6, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa – The Canadian Dollar is trading at ₨ 202.64 in Pakistan’s open market this Friday, up 72 paisa from Thursday’s ₨ 201.92 but still 37 paisa below the week’s high of ₨ 203.01 touched on Tuesday, keeping the cross inside a tight ₨ 201.50–203.00 corridor for the past six sessions.

Look back to Monday and the move is barely a whisper; counters opened at ₨ 202.10, dipped to ₨ 201.55 on Wednesday when exporters cashed in month-end receipts, then rebounded to ₨ 202.64 today as buyers stepped in ahead of weekend study-fee payments. Inter-bank screens are printing the same figure, while exchange companies quote 202.40/202.80 depending on cash or transfer, a spread so narrow it shows nobody expects a break-out.

For Pakistani households the change is pocket-money: a 1,000-dollar remittance sent on Wednesday delivered ₨ 201,550, while the same amount today nets ₨ 202,640—an extra ₨ 1,090, enough for a burger combo but not much more. Students paying Canadian tuition feel the pinch the other way; every 10,000-dollar semester invoice costs ₨ 7,200 more today than on Wednesday, a gentle reminder that timing still matters.

The Loonie itself has been pinned between 1.3450 and 1.3550 against the greenback this week, dragged by stable oil near 72 dollars and a quiet Bank of Canada. With the dollar index stuck at 103.5, the CAD/Pakistani Rupee cross has taken its cue from local flows rather than global noise. Year-to-date the Canadian Dollar has gained 3.8 % on the Rupee, a ₨ 7.40 climb that reflects PKR softness rather than CAD strength; the Loonie is actually flat against the greenback since January.

Forward premiums are sleepy; one-month CAD forwards trade at just 45 paisa over spot, implying traders see no drama before year-end. Seasonal patterns, however, hint at mild upside pressure; education remittances to Canada typically peak in the second half of December, a flow that has historically added 50–80 paisa to the cross. Unless oil surges past 80 dollars or the State Bank surprises with a rate cut, the Canadian Dollar is expected to keep its steady gait, drifting inside a ₨ 201–204 band for the remainder of the month and offering little excitement for speculators but predictable levels for the 250,000 Pakistani families and students who swap Rupees for Loonies each year.