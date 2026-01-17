CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 17, 2026

KARACHI/OTTAWA- January 17, 2026 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has ticked up to 201.09 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a small gain compared to recent levels hovering around 201.2–201.7 PKR in mid-January reports.

This follows a period of relative stability, with mid-market rates from sources like XE showing around 201.24 PKR and interbank figures near 201.72 PKR as of today. Recent trends show the CAD to PKR pair maintaining a narrow range, with 30-day highs near 204–205 PKR and lows dipping toward 201 PKR.

Several factors continue to shape the CAD-PKR exchange rate, including global commodity prices (especially oil, which supports Canada’s economy), interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada, inflation trends in both countries, and broader forex market sentiment. The CAD benefits from Canada’s resource-driven stability, while the PKR navigates ongoing domestic pressures like inflation and external balances. Today’s modest rise to 201.09 PKR could reflect short-term positive adjustments or steady demand. For the most accurate and live updates, tools like Wise, XE Currency Converter, or local forex platforms remain essential.

With the CAD at 201.09 PKR, Canadian imports—think machinery, agricultural goods, or tech products—stay relatively affordable for Pakistani buyers, supporting steady trade flows. For Pakistani expatriates in Canada, CAD remittances convert to a bit more PKR than at lower recent points, providing a small lift to household finances back home. Anyone involved in Canada-Pakistan transactions should keep an eye on these subtle shifts, as even minor movements can influence budgeting or timing. Real-time converters help secure the best possible rates.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

Over the past 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between roughly 201.2 PKR lows and highs around 204–205 PKR, averaging in the low-to-mid 202s. The pair has shown mild downward pressure in recent weeks but appears to be stabilizing today. These patterns highlight the currency pair’s responsiveness to economic news and global events. Travelers, investors, and remittance senders benefit from tracking historical and current data through trusted sources for better decision-making.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), commonly called the “Loonie,” is managed by the Bank of Canada and draws strength from Canada’s commodity exports and economic resilience. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects Pakistan’s domestic economic conditions and external influences. Staying informed about CAD to PKR movements is key for anyone handling cross-border finances, whether through remittances, travel, or business.