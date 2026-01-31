Canadian Dollar to PKR: CAD Strengthens as January 2026 Comes to a Close

As of January 31, 2026, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has seen a steady rise against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with the interbank exchange rate settling at approximately 206.43.

For the vibrant Pakistani community across Canada—from Mississauga to Calgary—this marks a month of favorable movement for sending money home. The “Loonie” began the month at 203.74, reflecting a monthly appreciation of about 1.32%. The weekly trend has been even more pronounced, with the rate climbing from 204.16 on January 27th to today’s peak, a gain of over 1.1% in just the final few days of the month.

The Canadian Dollar is widely recognized as a commodity currency, with its value often influenced by global energy prices and Canada’s robust export market. As a G7 currency, it offers a level of stability that makes it a preferred choice for long-term savings. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) operates on a market-driven floating exchange rate. Its value in 2026 remains highly sensitive to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, import costs, and the consistent flow of remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which act as a vital lifeline for the national economy.

For Pakistani expats in Canada, the current rate of 206.43 provides a strong incentive for end-of-month remittances. A transfer of 1,000 CAD today would yield approximately 206,430 PKR, which is nearly 2,700 PKR more than it would have at the start of January. This increase can help offset the rising costs of essential services and food back in Pakistan. However, while the exchange rate is high, expats should be mindful that a weaker Rupee often leads to higher fuel and electricity prices at home, meaning the extra Rupees may be quickly absorbed by local inflation.

When choosing a platform to send money, it is worth comparing the interbank rate of 206.43 with the Open Market rates, which typically trade 2–3 Rupees higher. For those planning significant investments in Pakistan—such as purchasing property or funding educational fees—the current upward trajectory of the CAD suggests a favorable window. However, with the Rupee showing volatility at the end of this month, it is wise to monitor whether upcoming trade data might cause a slight correction in early February.