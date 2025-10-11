Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 11, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa- October 11, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has fallen to 200.84 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down from 201.61 PKR on October 4.

The drop continues a trend of volatility, with recent rates at 201.86 PKR on September 27, 203.35 PKR on September 13, 204.45 PKR on August 29, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 200.84 PKR to an average of 202.6142, reflecting a -0.38% decrease today.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by factors such as interest rate changes, inflation trends, and global trade dynamics. Canada’s economy, known for its strength in natural resources like oil and timber, typically supports the CAD, but today’s decline to 200.84 PKR might indicate market adjustments or external pressures. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR faces ongoing challenges from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, contributing to the currency pair’s fluctuations. Stay updated with live rates using tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter.

The drop to 200.84 PKR makes Canadian goods, such as machinery or agricultural products, slightly more affordable for Pakistani importers, potentially sparking trade interest. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances may see a small reduction in PKR value, affecting their families’ purchasing power at home. For businesses and investors involved in Canada-Pakistan transactions, this downward trend could influence financial planning, making real-time monitoring key. Platforms like Wise offer the latest CAD to PKR rates to guide your decisions.

Recent CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 200.84 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 203.2754. This week, the rate peaked at 201.61 PKR on October 4 before today’s dip, marking a -0.38% change. These shifts highlight the importance of staying informed with forex updates, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in trade between Canada and Pakistan. Historical data from trusted sources can provide valuable context for planning.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its stability is tied to the country’s resource-driven economy and solid financial policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often contends with domestic economic challenges and global market changes. Whether you’re sending remittances, traveling, or investing, understanding these currencies is crucial for navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.