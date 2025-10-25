Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 25, 2025

KARACHI/OTTAWA- October 25, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has edged down to 200.71 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight decrease from 200.84 PKR on October 11.

This minor dip follows a pattern of fluctuations, with recent rates at 201.61 PKR on October 4, 201.86 PKR on September 27, 203.35 PKR on September 13, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 200.71 PKR to an average of 201.6142, marking a -0.07% drop today.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by factors like interest rate shifts, inflation trends, and global trade dynamics. Canada’s economy, bolstered by its natural resources such as oil and timber, typically supports the CAD, but today’s slight decline to 200.71 PKR could reflect subtle market adjustments. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR continues to face pressures from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, adding to the currency pair’s volatility. For the latest insights, tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter provide real-time updates.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

The drop to 200.71 PKR makes Canadian goods, such as machinery or agricultural products, marginally cheaper for Pakistani importers, potentially encouraging trade activity. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances might notice a slight reduction in PKR value, impacting their families’ purchasing power at home. Businesses and investors engaged in Canada-Pakistan transactions should watch this trend closely, as even small shifts can affect financial plans. Platforms like Wise offer up-to-date CAD to PKR rates to help you stay informed.

Recent CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 200.71 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 202.2754. This week, the rate peaked at 200.84 PKR on October 11 before today’s minor decline, reflecting a -0.07% change. These movements underscore the need for real-time forex information, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses involved in trade between Canada and Pakistan. Historical data from reliable sources can offer valuable guidance for decision-making.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its strength is rooted in the country’s resource-driven economy and stable financial policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often grapples with domestic economic challenges and global market shifts. Whether you’re sending remittances, planning a trip, or investing, understanding these currencies is key to navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.