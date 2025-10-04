Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 4, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has slipped slightly to 201.61 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a modest decline from 201.86 PKR on September 27.

This latest movement follows a period of fluctuations, with recent rates at 203.35 PKR on September 13, 204.45 PKR on August 29, 202.81 PKR on August 23, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 201.61 PKR to an average of 203.6142, reflecting a -0.12% drop today.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by factors like interest rate adjustments, inflation levels, and global trade trends. Canada’s economy, supported by its strong natural resource sector including oil and timber, typically keeps the CAD stable, but today’s slight dip to 201.61 PKR could point to minor market corrections. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR continues to face pressures from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, adding to the currency pair’s volatility. For the latest updates, tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are great resources to stay informed.

The drop to 201.61 PKR makes Canadian goods, such as machinery or agricultural products, a touch more affordable for Pakistani importers, which might encourage some trade activity. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances could see a small decrease in PKR value, slightly impacting their families’ purchasing power at home. Businesses and investors dealing with Canada-Pakistan transactions should keep an eye on this trend, as even small shifts can affect financial strategies. Real-time rates from platforms like Wise can help you stay on top of things.

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has moved between 201.61 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 204.2754. This week, the rate peaked at 201.86 PKR on September 27 before today’s slight decline, marking a -0.12% change. These fluctuations underline the need for up-to-date forex information, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses involved in trade between Canada and Pakistan. Historical data from reliable sources can provide useful insights for planning ahead.

Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee Snapshot

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its stability is rooted in the country’s resource-rich economy and sound financial policies.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often grapples with domestic economic challenges and global market shifts. Whether you’re sending remittances, traveling, or investing, understanding these currencies is essential for navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.