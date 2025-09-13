Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 13, 2025

September 13, 2025, 10:21: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has eased to 203.35 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a step down from 204.45 PKR seen on August 29, market sources confirm.

This latest dip follows a series of ups and downs, with the CAD recently at 202.81 PKR on August 23, 202.6269 PKR on August 22, 204.18 PKR on August 16, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has hovered between a low of 201.7810 PKR and an average of 205.6142, showing a modest -0.54% drop today.

What’s Fueling the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate Shift?

Several factors are at play in the CAD-PKR exchange rate, including interest rate changes, inflation trends, and global trade dynamics. Canada’s economy, known for its strength in natural resources like oil and timber, usually keeps the CAD steady, but today’s decline might hint at broader market adjustments. On the other hand, Pakistan’s PKR continues to feel the strain from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt pressures, adding to the currency pair’s volatility. Keeping an eye on live rates with tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter can help you stay ahead of these changes.

How This Affects Trade and Remittances

The drop to 203.35 PKR makes Canadian goods, such as machinery or agricultural products, a bit more affordable for Pakistani importers, which could spark some trade activity. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances home might notice a slight decrease in PKR value, affecting their families’ buying power. For businesses and investors dealing with Canada-Pakistan transactions, this shift is worth watching, as currency fluctuations can influence financial planning. Platforms like Wise offer real-time updates to keep you in the loop.

Recent Trends in CAD to PKR Rates

Looking back over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has swung between 201.7810 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 206.2754. This week, the rate peaked at 204.45 PKR on August 29 before today’s dip to 203.35 PKR, reflecting a -0.54% change. These movements highlight the need for up-to-date forex information, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in cross-border trade between Canada and Pakistan. Checking historical data from reliable sources can also guide your next move.

A Closer Look at the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), affectionately called the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its resilience comes from the country’s resource-driven economy and solid financial policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often faces challenges from domestic economic issues and global market shifts. Whether you’re sending remittances, planning a trip, or investing, knowing the ins and outs of these currencies is key to navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.