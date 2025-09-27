Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 27, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa- September 27, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has slipped to 201.86 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down from 203.35 PKR on September 13.

This latest decline continues a volatile stretch, with recent rates including 204.45 PKR on August 29, 202.81 PKR on August 23, 202.6269 PKR on August 22, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 201.7810 PKR to an average of 204.9274, marking a -0.74% drop today.

What’s Driving the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate Down?

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by factors like interest rate movements, inflation trends, and global trade dynamics. Canada’s economy, bolstered by its rich natural resources such as oil and timber, typically supports the CAD, but today’s dip to 201.86 PKR might reflect market adjustments or external pressures. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR faces ongoing challenges from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, contributing to the currency pair’s fluctuations. Staying updated with live rates via tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter is a smart move for anyone tracking this trend.

The fall to 201.86 PKR makes Canadian goods, like machinery or agricultural products, slightly cheaper for Pakistani importers, potentially boosting trade opportunities. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances may see a modest reduction in PKR value, affecting their families’ purchasing power back home. For businesses and investors involved in Canada-Pakistan transactions, this downward shift could influence financial decisions, making real-time monitoring essential. Platforms like Wise provide the latest CAD to PKR rates to help you plan ahead.

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 201.7810 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 205.8321. This week, the rate peaked at 203.35 PKR on September 13 before today’s drop to 201.86 PKR, reflecting a -0.74% change. These shifts highlight the importance of keeping up with forex updates, especially for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in cross-border trade between Canada and Pakistan. Historical data from trusted sources can offer valuable context for your next move.

Understanding the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its strength is tied to the country’s resource-driven economy and stable financial policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often feels the weight of domestic economic challenges and global market changes. Whether you’re sending money abroad, planning a trip, or investing, getting to know these currencies is key to navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.